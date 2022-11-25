Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe, recently joined her American counterparts to celebrate Thanksgiving in a lovely way

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video of herself with friends on the special holiday

In the clip, she flaunted the beautiful spread of lovely food including a big roasted turkey and fans reacted online

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, took to social media to update her fans after she celebrated Thanksgiving with fellow Americans.

The special holiday which takes place in America in the fourth week of November, usually sees loved ones gathering to celebrate and be thankful for the year.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Mercy shared a clip of herself celebrating with loved ones.

Fans react as Mercy Aigbe shares video of Thanksgiving food. Photos: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

She also used the opportunity to showcase the impressive feast they were having which included mashed potatoes, different pies, cookies, jollof rice, fried rice and a big turkey, among other things.

In the actress’ caption she wrote:

“Happy Thanksgiving Americans ❤️

Grateful for life, good health, blessings, my beautiful family, genuine friends my loyal fans and everyone in my small circle ❤️❤️”

See the video below:

Fans react to video of Mercy Aigbe celebrating Thanksgiving

Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

Gfbeautypro:

"Pure enjoyment "

officialgift_29:

"Happy thanksgiving Day ❤️❤️❤️❤️God is amazing."

abdulazizliman17:

"Life they sweet you on God… we dey one side."

cute_chinomnso:

"Thanksgiving say na naija culture abi na na what?make una live oyibo culture."

say_hi_to_berry:

"Happy thanksgiving iyawo alhaji ."

iam_do.nald:

"Omoo seeing this by this time of the morning omoo make I just sleep back. U can’t make me hungry when I can’t afford this."

debbycouture23:

"Pure enjoyment in times like this my mouth is already watering ."

wealth_uyi:

"I want to sit on this table."

