Actress Iyabo Ojo has had a renewed love for the Igbo culture since she went public about her new relationship

A recent video shared by the actress captioned the moment she joined fuji musician Pasuma on stage and he serenaded her with Igbo music

Fans and followers flooded the movie star’s comment section with mixed reactions to the interesting video

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo continues to show her renewed love and appreciation for the Igbo culture since she hinted at her new romantic relationship.

Just recently, the actress took to her Instagram page with a video from an ‘owambe’ function she attended.

Pasuma switches to Igbo music for Iyabo Ojo. Photo: @iyaboojofeespris

Ojo joined top fuji musician, Pasuma, on stage and he wasted no time in singing her praises as she rained cash on him.

Pasuma took things to an even more interesting level as he switched to Igbo music and got the actress to join him in dancing on stage.

Watch the video as spotted on her page below:

Social media users react

mzibiyemi said:

"Iyawo Igbo e de sweet us as e de pain them nothing do you mama."

bolatito_ajokeade said:

"OBIM my precious nothing do you mama he is such a lucky man to have such a beautiful woman like youlove you ."

onochieosheokwu said:

"Abeg all the igbo online in-laws should contribute one one tubber of yam, we are visiting the real in laws next week."

shugarlexybae said:

"Congratulations mama laslas you go born for our own brother ."

oluwaseun_fakos said:

"Awwww congratulations to u my mom ❤️❤️❤️❤️pls I beg u in the name of God I will like to come to ur wedding mom."

odeeamadi said:

"As i dey hear iya igbo i just dey happy for mind so shall it be ."

Iyabo Ojo remembers late mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that actress Iyabo Ojo took to social media in remembrance of her late mum who passed away two years ago.

The actress in an Instagram post mentioned how she would have loved to see her mother witness her falling in love again.

The post generated reactions from fans and followers with many joining her to wish the deceased well.

Source: Legit.ng