Queen Naomi’s son with Ooni of Ife, Prince Tadekinawo, recently clocked 2 and he was lovingly celebrated by friends and family members

The queen’s sister, Similoluwa, took to Instagram with a video highlighting fun moments from the lavish birthday party

The Ife monarch wasn't spotted in the video shared and social media users who reacted wished the prince a happy birthday celebration

Congratulatory messages poured in for Prince Tadenikawo, son of Queen Naomi and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, on the occasion of his second birthday.

The celebration was taken a notch higher as Queen Naomi made sure to throw a beautiful jungle-themed party for her son.

Queen Naomi throws massive birthday for son. Photo: @simi_oluwaseyi

Queen Naomi’s younger sister, Similoluwa, shared a video compilation of the fun moments at the party attended by friends and family members.

A portion of the video captured the moment the mother and son were joined by other attendees to take pictures with the birthday boy’s cake.

It’s unclear if the Ooni was present at the birthday party as he wasn’t seen in the video post shared by Queen Naomi’s sister.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

adams_aduke said:

"Beautiful . God bless this lovely family in Jesus name ."

bebemo08 said:

"This family is a real pepper them gang!Happy birthday to the prince of the source❤️...God bless your new age ."

taraoluwa22052014 said:

"Happy birthday handsome Prince Tadenikawo. Live long and prosper darling❤️."

zora_ekendi8 said:

"Awwwww …. Happy birthday to Prince Tade , God bless him always, Amen. Btw, you Look super stunning as usual❤️. I Love Love this family’s bond, It’s always a delight to watch them ❤️."

crownruth said:

"Evangelist'Naomi don put on wait o. God bless u."

modupeolaoluwasimi said:

"Congratulations to my people....Happy 2nd birthday Tadenikawo God bless and keep you."

Source: Legit.ng