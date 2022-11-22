Julia Fox has revealed details about her relationship with US rapper Kanye West noting that she respected him for his art

The model noted that dating the Yeezy founder was some sort of distraction for Kim Kardashian, noting that he loved her

Julia noted that before dating, Kanye was constantly texting her, and she had not given attention to it since she knew dating a celebrity never ended up well

Italian-American actress and model Julia Fox revealed that she dated US rapper Kanye West to distract him from bothering Kim Kardashian.

Julia Fox and ex-lover Kanye West. Photo: Getty Images.

Julia was doing Kim a solid

According to E-NEWS, The Uncut Gems actress, in a TikTok clip, reflected on her whirlwind month-long relationship with the controversy-riddled rapper.

She explained why she got involved with him in the first place.

Julia noted that she felt it would actually help the mother of four if she dated the rapper.

The model also revealed that she loved the SKIMS founder.

"First of all, the man was being normal around me," she said in the video. "Not only that but the Kardashians, when I had a fashion line ten years ago they actually bought our clothes and sold them in their stores so I've always had a love for Kim especially."

The actress shared that when Kanye first started pursuing her, she hadn't seen any red flags from him.

Julia noted that she wasn't thinking of dating a celebrity when he was texting her since she knew nothing good ever came out of such romances.

"I remember he was texting me and I wasn't really answering," the 32-year-old continued. "And I didn't want to talk to a celebrity again because nothing ever comes of it, it's boring and they are not what you think they are going to be like."

She realized that Kanye was persistent and would not give up, and that's when she realized that she might be doing his ex-wife a favour by answering.

"Then I had this thought, I was like, 'Oh my god, maybe I can get him off Kim's case and get him to like me.' And I knew if anyone could do it, it would be me because when I set my mind to something I do it."

At the time, Kim was dating Pete Davidson, with Kanye voicing his disapproval on social media, firing off several Instagram posts directed at the Saturday Night Live alum during his and the SKIMs founder's nine-month relationship.

And for the month the pair spent together, Julia told followers that she and the Dark Fantasy singer talked about fashion and out-of-the-box ideas—but once Ye went on social media, it was game over.

"We only really talked about clothes and weird ideas and plans for the future and our hopes and dreams for childhood and education and it was really beautiful guys, and the moment he started tweeting I was out, I was delusional and thought I could help him but it didn't work, but I deeply respect the man as an artist." she said.

Kanye says Pete wasn't Kim's type

Separately the Dark Fantasy singer said he knew his ex-wife's relationship with Pete wouldn't last.

He noted that the SKIMS founder had a type just like him and the comedian wasn't one.

Kanye said Pete's skin colour was enough for him to know that Kim wasn't serious with him.

