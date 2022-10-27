Kanye West said that he knew his ex-wife Kim Kardashian did not love her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson

The rapper noted that Pete's skin colour was enough for him to know that the SKIMS founder wasn't serious with him

Kanye has recently come under fire over his anti-semitic comments, with most brands he worked with, including Adidas, pulling out from partnerships they had

US rapper Kanye West has said he knew his ex-wife Kim Kardashian did not love Pete Davidson.

Kanye West says Pete Davidson wasn't his ex-wife's type.

The rapper has been under fire recently for the anti-semitic comments he made that have seen him lose brand endorsements.

Vogues, Adidas just to name a few, have distanced themselves from the rapper, and Forbes recently disclosed that he lost his billionaire status.

Kanye West says he always knew Kim Kardashian would break up with Pete Davidson because she has a type; according to Ye,

“She likes Black guys."

The rapper noted that while making an appearance on the Lec Fridman podcast said:

“I mean I knew there was no way she could love this dude, not just because he’s ugly, he’s not Black. She likes Black guys.”

He noted that the SKIMS founder had a type just like him.

“Every guy that she is with looks exactly the same, Ray J, Reggie Bush, at that time Kanye West. She has a type just like how I have a type. A lot of my girls look kind of similar to her.”

