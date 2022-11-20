Nigerian music star Davido will on Monday, November 21 clock 30 years old amid his silence on social media after Ifeany’s death

Unlike previous years, Davido may not share any picture or mark it as he continues to mourn his son

However, fans and well-wishers have stormed social media to pen tributes to the DMW label boss as they wish him well

Nigerian singer and DML label owner David Adeleke better known as Davido, will on Monday, November 21 clock 30 years old.

However, unlike past celebrations, Davido is likely to remain offline as he continues to mourn the demise of his son Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Davido clocks 30 in 2022. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Fans pen tributes to Davido ahead of 30th birthday

Despite the singer’s silence, his fans and followers have stormed social media to pen tributes and make prayers for him. Davido at 30 is also trending on Twitter.

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

iamtrinityguy:

"In advance to our king ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

blessing_ononuju:

"I can’t believe david would be 30 knew him when he was 19 woooow."

lochobany_01:

"Big love 001 Oriade stay strong we de your back."

rankinq_dior:

"OBO No Go Minus ➖ God We Keep Lifting You Up ." My Greatest Of All Time

shile_media_brand

"#Big30…………….. We love you D A V I D O❤️❤️❤️ We Rise By Lifting Others ❤️❤️❤️."

Many think of Davido as Kizz Daniel recount experience after losing son

Talented singer and songwriter Kizz Daniel left many emotional after sharing his experience after losing his son Jamal.

Kizz Daniel had, in a post, he shared via his Instagram page in 2021, announced the birth of his three children but lost one of the boys four days after.

The Cough crooner said it was a crazy experience as he could not produce any song for like a year.

In his words:

"I didn't produce music for like a year, yeah for like 8 months I couldn't recall it. So I was just at home, which is I cried every time, I just cried, it was crazy."

Source: Legit.ng