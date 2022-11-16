Music superstar Ruger is currently trending on social media following the release of two brand new songs

The singer’s fans flooded the online community with words of praise and appreciation as they thanked him for saving them from ‘noise’

The development comes shortly after music star, Wizkid, released his much-anticipated album, More Love, Less Ego

Nigerian singer Ruger appears to have joined colleague, Asake, in stylishly shading Wizkid.

The Bounce crooner is currently trending on social media after the release of two brand new songs, Asiwaju and Red Flags.

Fans thank Ruger for dropping two new songs. Photo: @rugerofficial/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Before the release of the new tracks, Ruger had taken to his Twitter page with an announcement while promising fans that he plans to save them from noise.

“Just because of all the unnecessary NOISE i let you all listen to last week, I’ve decided to cleanse your ears with TWO SONGS instead ASIWAJU and RED FLAGS,” his tweet read.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The post from Ruger came just days after singer, Wizkid, released his much-anticipated album More Love, Less Ego.

Netizens thank Ruger

Hours after Ruger’s release, fans have now flooded social media with words of praise and commendation as they thanked him for keeping to his words about saving them from noise.

Read some tweets spotted below:

@KargboBintiatu said:

"Thank you so much Ruger for saving us from noise pollution."

@FynBoyAjebutter said:

"Ruger said he will deliver us from all the noise we've been listening to since last week. He delivered. Banger boy✌️."

@ZeekiHodl said:

"Ruger dropped two SOLO songs at once and they both banged. His Confidence is insane!"

@uchefrombolt said:

"Lmao. True true we been Dey listen to noise. Ruger no lie"

Singer Asake warns as he hints at dropping new music project

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Terminator hitmaker, Asake, sparked reactions online with a post shared online.

Just days after Wizkid's new album dropped, the singer took to his Twitter page calling on fans and music lovers to prepare themselves.

Wizkid's fans didn't take Asake's post well as many came after him for attempting to shade their favourite singer.

Source: Legit.ng