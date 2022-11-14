Gabrielle Union's hubby Dwyane Wade surprised his woman with a tattoo of her initials when they were in South Africa

The Good Deed actress excitedly took to her timeline to share a clip of her former basketball man's cute tattoo

Most people who took to the stunner's comment section claimed the tattoo is too small, adding that Dwyane made it small on purpose just in case their relationship doesn't work out

Gabrielle Union is super excited after her hubby, Dwyane Wade got a tattoo of her initials while they were in South Africa.

Gabrielle Union’s hubby Dwyane Wade got a tattoo of her initials while they were in South Africa. Image: @gabunion

The US actress took to her timeline to share a clip of herself and the former basketball superstar when they visited a tattoo parlour in Cape Town. The Good Deeds star captioned her Instagram post:

"The moment you find out your man has made you his 17th tattoo. @dwyanewade made his best bday surprise for #SouthAfrica WadeWorldTour2022 edition #Capetown Part 4."

Unimpressed peeps took to Gabrielle Union's comment section on the video and picture sharing app to share their thoughts on her post. Many trolls shared that the tattoo is too small, claiming that Dwyane Wade deliberately got a small tattoo just in case their relationship doesn't work out.

ydastallion wrote:

"Small enough to cover it up if that day comes."

mekabroady35 said:

"An easy cover up just in case."

muunbeau commented:

"I had to look at this two times cos I missed it the first time."

tealersworld said:

"It’s too small for me, sis."

stormnyx commented:

"It could’ve been bigger."

joemiller4236 wrote:

"I love the idea, but why is it the Teenie Weeniest."

charliebothuel added:

"Also, sorry but she had to zoom in on her phone to see it."

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade party up a storm at Konka

In other entertainment news, Legit.ng reported that Gabrielle Union and her hubby Dwyane Wade were in Mzansi. The celebrity couple from the US partied up a storm at Konka in Soweto on Sunday night, 10 November.

The lux club located in the Johannesburg township took to social media to share a snap of the actress and the former professional basketball superstar. Konka captioned the pic it posted on Twitter:

"Super international Sundays @itsgabrielleu @DwyaneWade."

Gabrielle has appeared in international films such as Good Deeds, Think Like A Man, Breaking In and Daddy's Little Girls. Dwyane played for Miami Heat for 16 years in the NBA. Peeps took to the micro-blogging app to react to Konka's post. Many were surprised that the couple is in the country.

