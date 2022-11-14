Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, recently showed online that she still had Davido and Chioma in her thoughts and prayers

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star posted a photo of herself with the singer and accompanied it with prayers

Toyin prayed for God to continue to be with Davido and Chioma and for Him to restore their loss in multiple folds

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has once again taken to social media to sympathise with Davido and Chioma weeks after the tragic death of their son, Ifeanyi.

In the late hours of October 31, the three-year-old Ifeanyi reportedly lost his life by drowning in his father’s swimming pool.

On November 13, 2022, Toyin Abraham, took to social media to show that she still had the singer and his partner in her prayers.

Toyin Abraham leads strong prayers for Davido and Chioma on social media. Photo: @toyin_abraham

On her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a photo she had taken with the singer in the past and accompanied it with a touching caption.

The caption was filled with strong words of prayers for Davido and Chioma over the great loss that befell their family.

In Yoruba, Toyin asked God to make Davido’s joy to be full, make him happy and for God to be with him and Chioma. Not stopping there, she asked God to bless them in multiple folds.

She wrote:

“Omo Ola @davido Ayo e akun,inu e a dun.OLORUN awa pelu iwo ati chioma Ilo po lo na ilopo OLORUN ma fun yin ”

See the post below:

Nigerians join Toyin Abraham in prayers for Davido and Chioma

Read what netizens had to say about the actress’ post below:

crownruth:

"The first David in d bible lost his first son from the Woman he loves so much and God gave him back Solomon the wealthy and wisdom man in the world. God will consolidate you with the glorious son that will never die young.ijmn"

mimilake7474:

"Davido and chioma we love you, may God's strength overflow in your lives in Jesus name ❤️ ❤️❤️"

jkattention_enterprise:

"Me personally I miss seeing davido ! God please give him and Chioma all the strength they need to carry on in this life that we are all living in."

kateebunoluwa:

"So kind of you. Our prayers are with Adeleke family."

tshieluh_omalicha:

"Amen to this prayer ,just let's learn not to tell people who lost achild that God will give you other blessings however much it sounds great still they can never get that other blessings they lost ,even tho it's like 10more kids still...iam just saying I come in peace ooo "

Nigerians react as Sophia Momodu resumes posting on social media

The death of Davido's son Ifeanyi is a painful one, and eventually, even the affected parents will have to move on.

The singer's first baby mama Sophia Momodu sparked reactions on social media after she shared posts on her Instagram story channel.

The blogger who posted the clip above also received backlash as many people agreed Sopia has done right by the father of her daughter.

