Gabrielle Union went to Konka again with her husband, Dwayne Wayde, to soak up the kasi vibes

She posted a TikTok video raving about the chicken wings at the club and wouldn't part with them while dancing

Gabrielle and Pearl Thusi partied together and even did the trending Cuff It challenge that Mzansi adored

Gabrielle Union and Pearl Thusi partied together at Konka in Soweto. Image: @gabunion and @pearlthusi

American actress Gabrielle Union let her hair loose at the popular club Konka in Soweto and danced the night away with Queen Sono actress Pearl Thusi.

The movie star is in the country to launch her haircare range called Flawless by Gabrielle Union, which can be purchased at local stores like Clicks.

South Africans were excited that the star has been enjoying her stay in the country as she trended a couple of days ago for living it up at Konka.

It appears the Soweto club made a good impression because Gabrielle posted videos enjoying chicken wings at the club again. She and Pearl were doing the Cuff It challenges while she munched away at her chicken wing. She said:

When Konka got the bomb wings in the club as Cuff It comes on. Pearl Thusi, you the real MVP!!!

Mzansi commented on the TikTok video and took it upon themselves to give Gabrielle Union a South Name as they kept referring to her as Gabisile.

@zanni said:

"Someone in the comments gave you a South African name Gabisile, and I'm here for that."

@donyelle.marie asked:

"Gab! What was the flavour of the wing for you to save it like that?"

@Rholeb mentioned:

"Two things when turning up is never drop the food or spill your drink when you fall."

@rose_makola wrote:

"Konka didn't wanna play amapiano because they wanted to accommodate Gabisile. I am glad she had fun, though."

@nomakhosi.iii commented:

"She was at KONKA?"

@mazandinazo stated:

"Yes, girl. Eat dem wigs."

@nwabisa__ added:

"The way hubby was unbothered by that fall, he was busy with the wing. I must go to Konka and taste those wings."

@lungimalgassaula posted:

"She's having a great time in South Africa."

