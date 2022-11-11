Nigerian billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy turned 30 on Friday, November 11, and it was a big deal for her

Even with her dad's status, Cuppy has been able to do quite well for herself, which includes making a name for herself in the entertainment industry

Cuppy's 30th birthday comes a few days after her dad Femi Otedola marked his 60th birthday in November

Popular billionaire heiress Ifeoluwa Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, clocked 30 on Friday, November 11, which is a few days after her dad Femi Otedola marked his 60th birthday.

As Cuppy marks a new age, Legit.ng looks at the number of things she is popular for.

Cuppy has an album titled Original Copy, released in 2020. Credit: @cuppymusic

1. Her dogs

DJ Cuppy is well known for her love for her dogs she named Funfun and Dudu (Yoruba names which mean White and Black). The reason for her choice of names for the dogs may be due to their furs' colour.

She made headlines after she bought the two Pomeranians in 2021 when they were only three months old.

To further express her love for her dogs, Cuppy refers to them as her boys and has numerous pictures with them.

2. Her Dad's billionaire status

Cuppy is one of the daughters of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola and is known for her high taste.

Many of her fans, especially the males on social media, are most interested in her because of this, as many take to her comment section to express their love for her.

Cuppy is also aware of this as she spoke about it in a podcast while speaking on her dating struggles as she revealed she discovered that guys in Nigeria want her dad, not her.

In her words:

“Back home I feel like so many guys don’t want me, they want my dad.”

3. Cars

Cuppy and her sisters Tolani and Temi Otedola made headlines back in 2020 when their billionaire dad Otedola splashed millions at a go to buy them Ferraris.

Otedola purchased a 2020 Ferrari Portofino for each of his three daughters, as reports claim a model of the car cost a whooping sum of $215,000 (N83.2 million) at that time.

The DJ would later express her love for cars after she bought herself a new whip, a black Landrover Defender 90X.

DJ Cuppy revealed that people close to her know she loves cars, adding that it has always been her dream to have them.

4. Pink

DJ Cuppy is known for her love for the colour pink, and the billionaire daughter once revealed international music star Nicki Minaj influenced her love for the colour.

She said:

"I’ve never actually explained how I fell in love with the colour pink: well it was When Nicki did her debut video for “Massive Attack” I had never seen anything like it."

As proof of how much she loves the colour pink, DJ Cuppy's house in the UK is painted pink, her hair, as well as many of her outfits, comes in this colour.

5. Music

While she is yet to be considered a strong force In the music industry, Cuppy has done quite well for herself and has an album titled Original Copy released in 2020.

Her song Gelato featuring Nigerian indigenous artist Zlatan Ibile also released in 2019 also, did quite well.

Cuppy sends a message to Elon Musk on her 30th birthday

Hours before her 30th birthday celebration on Friday, November 11, DJ Cuppy sent a request to Twitter owner Elon Musk.

Cuppy, in her request, begged Elon Musk for one month of free Twitter verification, which cost N8760 ($7.99), with the promise to keep up subsequent payments.

She wrote:

“It’s my 30th birthday soon! 11/11. So @ElonMusk can you pretty please gift me one free month ($7.99) of #TwitterBlue??? After this, I promise to keep up with payments forever and ever and everrrrrrrr.”

