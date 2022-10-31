Nigerian billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy recently shared a picture of her and her dogs, Dudu and FunFun, taking public transport

According to DJ Cuppy, she wanted to teach her dogs, whom she referred to as her boys, humility

The picture, which has gone viral, has stirred different reactions from many of Cuppy's fans and followers

Popular Billionaire daughter and disc jockey Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, seems to be focused on teaching her dogs named FunFun and Dudu, the other side of life.

Cuppy, who shared a picture of her and her dogs beside a train in London, UK, said taking public transport was her means of teaching them humility.

According to the billionaire daughter, her dogs must know every day is not for Ferrari.

Sharing the picture on her social media timeline, Cuppy wrote:

"Not everyday in my Ferrari for @DufuPoms My boys will be HUMBLE by force #MamaCups"

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ismailkhadive:

"Ok wat was mikel arteta doing on that train."

mandueventus:

"Even dudu and fufu dey tour round the world dogs for that matter God abeg oh."

somzi04:

"Carry them enter danfo na ."

just_benny07:

"Come and carry me and go where i no no ❤️❤️."

joes_jam:

"So I just realized you dogs are actually called Black and White, but in Yoruba ."

akunniaharoh:

"Africa citizens should watch these systems both rail track and it's modern system, stations and terminals outlook, my recent effort where it may concern which I want on every roads in urban Africa road networks, anything less than this is abuse of trust and my personality."

