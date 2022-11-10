Julia Fox, 32, was romantically linked to Kanye West, 45, in January this year after they met on New Year's Eve

The two celebrities dated each other for around six weeks and parted ways after a mutual agreement

Fox has said that her short-lived romance damaged her acting career as she feels people in the entertainment industry are perceiving her negatively

Kanye West's ex-lover Julia Fox has opened up about her short romance with the rapper and according to the actress, it impacted her career for the worse.

Julia Fox, 32, says her relationship with Kanye West affected her acting career negatively. Photo: Julia Fox.

The 32-year-old actress, speaking on the High Low with EmRata podcast, said that she realized things had changed in the wake of the high-profile romance with Ye earlier this year.

"After the big relationship, I definitely noticed a shift in an acting way, not in a good way. I'm not getting as many offers as I was before, weirdly. There's been a lot of weird drawbacks with reaching that level of notoriety," said Fox.

Fox added:

"Before dating West she was really typecasted as a pervy Italian girl and now I'm just like skinny and look sickly and it's like, I don't know."

The Milan, Italy-born beauty added she felt that a portion of people in the entertainment business think she might be a liability and tabloid type of person.

Fox, who appeared with Adam Sandler in 2019's Uncut Gems, said that she was undeterred by temporary setbacks and just had to trust the process.

"It's fine, I'm so busy. I think things come to you at the right time, so that's why I'm really not stressing. I really don't care," she added.

