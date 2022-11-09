Rick Ross ignited a debate on whether he's a hoarder or not after he shared a series of photos showing inside his big mansion

As seen in the photos, his floor was covered in piles of clothes, shoes, and valuable accessories

His friends accused him of being a hoarder for having too many possessions but he denied it, saying they are of value

American rapper Rick Ross is involved in a great debate with his homies, who insist he has way too much stuff filling closets at his 235-acre Promise Land estate and judging from his photos they might be right.

Rick Ross shows piles of clothing in his house but denies being a hoarder. Credit: Rick Ross

Rozay showcased mounds of clothes, shoes, accessories, and more occupying a vast amount of floor space.

He said it was one day of work, with at least two more days worth of things to be laid out.

"I’m having a debate, they calling me a hoarder,” Ross said in one of his video clips, sharing multiple polls along the way.

“They say hoarders keep things and find excuses for it, no it’s not, these things are of value. They are valuable. But now I have to make more space," he continued.

According to TMZ, the rapper denied being a hoarder, calling for A&E to take a formal inspection, much to the annoyance of his biz partner Alex Bostic, who demonstrated just what a cushion the floor has become by plunging back into it without fear of cracking his skull.

Ross' humble home in Fayetteville, GA, is one of the largest estates in the U.S. It's home to the largest swimming pool in the country.

Size matters, in this case, as Rick says he can't be a hoarder with so much wide open space around him.

