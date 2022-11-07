Kim Kardashian and Kanye West met at their son Saint's football match at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood

Unlike in the past months, there appeared to be no tension between the ex-couple who became strangers after their divorce in February

Kim and Kanye were spotted happily talking to each other while on the sidelines of the pitch

American rapper Kanye West and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian are back on speaking terms after their chaotic and dramatic split.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian chat on sidelines during Saint's football game. Photo: TMZ.

The estranged couple had a sideline chat during their son Saint's flag football game.

According to TMZ, Ye and Kim both showed up for Saint's game on Saturday, November 5, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The pair, who share four children, looked pretty chatty with one another.

It was a big game for Saint as his Sierra Canyon School was playing in the season finale of the NFL Flag Football season, where all the leagues come together and play games in the home of the NFL's Rams and Chargers.

When Saint was on the field, North was chatting with her parents on the sidelines.

It seems THINGS are getting better between the reality TV star and the Donda rapper.

Ex-couple not talking to each other

Previously, the two weren't talking to each other before this and were basically ignoring each other when they were at other recent events for the kids.

On this occasion, Kim seemed happy talking with the father of her kids.

Judging from the photos, there was no tension between the former husband and wife.

Kanye wasn't wearing his White Lives Matter shirt, like the one he wore at one of North's basketball games last month when Kim wouldn't even look in his direction.

This time around, Ye was wearing a white jacket and white pants with no controversial phrases or designs.

Kanye storms out of Saint's soccer game

Legit.ng previously reported that the controversial rapper got into an argument with another parent at Saint's soccer game.

The argument rapidly escalated, forcing the rapper to storm off the pitch to de-escalate the situation.

Kanye was spotted returning to the pitch a few minutes later after cooling off; he watched the game to the end.

