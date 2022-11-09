Tonto Dikeh has joined a TikTok duvet challenge with her son King Andre and an anonymous person

Fans of the actress turned politician are sure that the individual under the white duvet is her lover

Tonto's comment section was filled with advises from her followers about hiding her man's identity

Controversial actress Tonto Dikeh revealed recently that she has fallen in love again and would be hiding her man.

Well, a video the mum of one shared recently got her fans asking if the third person is her new lover.

Tonto Dikeh sparks reactions abouther new lover Photo credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Tonto hopped on a challenge with her son King Andre as they covered up and wiggled their behind under yellow and blue duvets.

The third person covered up with a white duvet, making it difficult to exactly figure out if it was Tonto's lover or not.

"My yard people "

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

redvigor:

"It's how u love your Son for Me!!!!!!!!! "

atigomerci:

"Cover am oooo biko......before world people cause problem again."

keishawesley1_:

"No even let him leg show Abeg."

officially_annabell:

"Who's the person under the white duvet?"

xencybabe:

"Thank God u found love again. This time around cover am well well like that."

khaddybee_homes:

"Man reveal.... be careful Mama , wish u all the best."

sylvia__fs:

"Please mama i have extra duvet just in case. Our palliative must not be revealed. Not even his skin tone. "

queengreni:

"Cover, I repeat cover, don't even try to show the shadow I am begging you with my straight legs"

gassssman12:

"Hmmmm deputy governor candidate nawawo Naija don finish."

or_u_fabrics:

"Hide am oh! My hand and leg no follow oh."

Tonto Dikeh grateful she never knew her mum

Nigerian actress and politician Tonto Dikeh applauded her stepmother, who passed on earlier this year.

In an interview with Chude Chideonwo, Tonto opened up on the many impacts her stepmother had on her life.

According to the actress, her stepmother was the only woman involved in her life and also fully supported her when she left home to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

The talented actress said her stepmother was so good she thanked God she never knew her real mum because she might not have been that good to her.

Source: Legit.ng