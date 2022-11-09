In the past few days, Nigerian singer Teni has been sharing some stunning pictures of herself on social media

The singer has shared a new video as she showed off her VVS mouth grillz, which she claimed is worth millions

Teni went on to brag that anyone she kisses should be happy and feel privileged, a statement which has sparked reactions

Nigerian singer and songwriter Teniola Apata, better known as Teni, has dropped a new video of her flaunting her VVS mouth grillz.

Teni, who has been sharing some mindblowing pictures over the past few days, bragged about the power her kiss now wields.

Teni says anyone she kisses is privileged. Credit: @tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

According to the singer, anyone she kisses now should better be happy and feel privileged as she has millions in her mouth.

In her words:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"If I Kiss you, you better be Happy. I have millions in my mouth.”

See the video below:

According to goldgrillz.uk, VVS means Very Very Small inclusions, meaning the diamond is almost perfect with barely any visible flaws, even under magnification.

Fans react to video of Teni flaunting her VVS mouth grillz

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

hetti427:

"I need cord."

udukmike:

"Her lips not bad to kiss though."

iam_lifestyle100:

"Hope she not gonna be pregnant like yougma ‍♂️talkin about if she kizz me oshey kizz Daniel ."

dami_tomz:

"So teni ti finally ment??"

onwilliams_12:

"Your kiss go bring money, if not just shift."

official_djsmartkid:

"Ok we don hear you."

sukusgate:

"U really work out o but You chop too much , dats why you lock ur teeth nobody kissed u."

djarmyfirst:

"Over hype , Over talk, if u re kidnap now u will now be crying u don't have money, must u show off ? God has bless u we all knew, rest mama."

Teni stuns with new pictures

Teni was in the news with her new appearance, as the singer who had built a reputation for herself as a tomboy surprised many after she dressed up like a lady.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Teni shared new photos showing her feminine side.

The Billionaire crooner rocked a frontal wig, wore makeup, and wore female clothing.

Source: Legit.ng