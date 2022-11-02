Nigerian singer Portable Zazu has also sent his condolences to music star Davido following Ifeanyi’s death

Portable, who shared a picture of Ifeanyi, said he had been depressed ever since he heard the sad report

The Zazu crooner described Ifeanyi’s death as a big loss, a statement that has further stirred up emotions online

Controversial singer Portable Zazu has joined the number of celebrities who have reacted to Davido’s son Ifeanyi’s death.

In a statement on his Instagram page, Portable revealed he had been depressed since he learned about the sad incident.

Portable appeals to Davido to take heart. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Sharing a picture from Ifeanyi’s third birthday, Portable described his death as a big loss as he appealed to Davido to take heart.

In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Ave been so depressed ever since I heard about the Death of dis Young prince @davido ‘s SON so sorry about de Big Lost my Dearest Brother pls accept my Condolence & Take Heart.”

See the post below:

Netizens react as Portable mourns Ifeanyi

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

adedoyin.adeyefa:

"I noticed that u stay away from Instagram since, thats a sign of respect.God protect u ,ur kids and wife Portable."

oyinseminent:

"May God console the family of our king."

import__smartly:

"Untimely death will not be our portion Amen."

netty_officail:

"No be portable write ✍️ dis tin ."

johnnychase1966:

"E reach portable turn e put pictures ."

johnnychase1966:

"His own must always be different in other words may his soul Rest In Peace ✌️ SOS."

chetahappi:

"I'm patiently waiting for CCTV footage something is seriously fishing, so hurting."

ika_promoter:

"May His Soul Rest In Perfect Peace! Amen!!!"

official_dr_syndicate:

"First time you’re actually typing with only English Language. Keep it up."

Ifeanyi's Instagram page disabled

Legit.ng reported that within 24 hours after the report of Nigerian music star Davido’s son Ifeanyi Adeleke’s death went viral, the Instagram account created in his name ‘David Ifeanyi Adeleke Jnr, has been disabled.

Ifeanyi’s Instagram account with the handle @davidifeanyiadeleke was created during his 3rd birthday celebration and was publicly active.

However, a recent check by Legit.ng showed the page has been disabled, and a search for the page on Instagram came back with the result that read:

“The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed. Go back to Instagram.”

Source: Legit.ng