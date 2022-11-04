Sarkodie, in a video, visited the beach with his crew and embarked on a cleaning exercise in a bid to make the place neat

The selfless rapper and his hardworking team combed the large beach and picked rubbish

The video pleased and impressed many netizens who expressed admiration for the rapper, calling him humble

Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, has set a good example for Ghanaians to emulate.

Source: UGC

The rapper, in a video, went on a quest to keep Ghana clean and visited a beach where he did a clean-up exercise with his crew.

The rapper wore gloves and other protective clothing and went around the beach picking up rubbish slowly decomposing into the beach's soil.

Sarkodie's manager, Angel Town, followed the rapper closely as he also partook in the selfless exercise.

A video of the beautiful moment was shared on TikTok by a Sark Native, and it pleased many Ghanaians as they admired the rapper.

Many folks felt Sarkodie was humble as they were surprised to see someone of his status go around picking rubbish.

Sarkodie Receives Words Of Adoration

obaapaserwaa07 was impressed:

God bless you brother

Cargo Wan also said:

if Shatta wale join this erhh Then Nana Addo promised will be fulfill, as he said Accra will be the cleanest city in whole of Africa.

Nene Johnson also commented:

Always Sark will be the Awesome guy

ogbeydadabachristian was elated:

I don’t know reason why I always Løvē this guy with all my heart like this

FREDERICK 0547977170 also wrote:

Where is Nana Addo and Mahama? Thanks King Sark, leadership by example

Ambitious Alex was also pleased:

Awwww moreeeee life to u king Sark may God continue bless as well as u dnt think about then this, good servant...

Source: YEN.com.gh