Sarkodie in a video showed off his grand home as he danced joyously in a TikTok video

The rapper jammed to his brand-new Labadi tune as he took videos of himself at his grand residence

In the video, a shelf filled with numerous awards could be seen as Sarkodie walked around his home, and folks were pleased

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie loves luxury, which is evident in his song lyrics. Sarkodie does not just talk about luxury. He lives it.

Sarkodie Shows Off Luxurious Home And Shelf Full Of Awards Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

In a video, the wealthy rapper showed off the beautiful interior of his home as he jammed to his new banger 'Labadi.'

Sarkodie was in a good mood as he roamed about his grand mansion, dancing and singing.

A shelf full of the rapper's awards popped up in a part of the video. The shelf showcased the results of Sarkodie's hard work as it was filled to the brim.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

A number of VGMA awards sat pretty on the cabinet. Sarkodie has won them a record-breaking 25 times, making him the most-awarded Ghanaian musician.

Aside from the numerous Ghana Music Awards on the shelf, his two BET awards, Headies Award and other plaques featured in the video.

Fans were impressed with what they saw and praised the rapper.

Fans Shower Praises On Sarkodie

Kingsley Macclean was impressed:

I was only checking at the back of him with the awards countless

sol_sarpong made a funny comment:

U no show Dr UN in award

userProphetOne also wrote:

You have gone too far my King ... May God bless you always

Bra Sammy also reacted:

Bro you're too much wate the feeling be too much

Real Maintain also praised him:

He is a blessing to gh music industry

Sarkodie: Rapper spends quality time with his lookalike son in videos

Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo, known in entertainment circles as Sarkodie, spent quality time with his son, Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jr.

The Labadi hit crooner was filmed enjoying time with his son in videos that made the rounds online since Saturday, October 22.

The rapper and his son were captured playing with what appears to be Chinese chopsticks during their outing.

Source: YEN.com.gh