Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday is not having it easy on social media as netizens have continued to blast her

The movie star earned serious backlash after she shared ‘adult toys’ as souvenirs at her late mum’s remembrance

A man took to social media and called Nkechi a worse public nuisance than a controversial singer, Portable

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday seems to be giving equally controversial singer, Portable, a run for the title of social media nuisance going by comments making the rounds online.

Just recently, a man took to social media to lambaste the actress as he likened her to the Zazu Zeh crooner.

A Twitter user compared Nkechi Blessin to Portable. Photos: @portablebaeby, @nkechiblessingsunday

The Twitter user identified as Leke noted that Nkechi Blessing is a worse public nuisance than Portable.

Not stopping there, he added that people just needed to ignore the actress’ packaging. He tweeted:

“Forget packaging, Nkechi Blessing is worst public nuisance than portable”

Nkechi Blessing fell on the wrong side of social media critics after she shared ‘adult toys’ as souvenirs at her late mother’s one year remembrance.

Internet users react to Nkechi Blessing and Portable comparison

Leke’s tweet soon went viral on social media as netizens shared their take on the issue. A number of them seemed to agree with him. Read some of their comments below:

i.am.differenttt:

"I totally agree ..... I call her nke-cheap!"

ejecksthafirst:

"Low key na fact."

______abdulazeez:

"Yes nah How normal person go dey share dil*do for her mama burial."

instaherbs_:

"Both are making millions! Are you making money online or you just like catching cruise? Think."

dteetajh:

"She definitely owns the crown."

jacker_fundz:

"I swear no be lie."

Jo El tweeted:

This tweep made reference to her skin:

Nkechi Blessing fights dirty with ‘area boys’ for disrupting her movie set

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the popular Nollywood actress got social media buzzing after videos of her encounter with area boys surfaced online.

Nkechi was on a movie set in Abeokuta, Ogun state, where the touts disrupted the activities on the set by demanding money.

The actress was seen in a video exchanging dirty words with the touts and even stoned some of them.

