Top Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage’s son, Jamil aka Jamjam, was spotted getting set to celebrate Halloween

The young boy was seen getting his hair done at his salon to fit his costume and fans tried to guess who he was going to be dressing as

While some fans noted that Jamjam planned to dress like Michael Jackson, others said it was Lionel Richie

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage’s son, Jamil ‘Jamjam’, is one of the celebrity kids getting ready for Halloween on October 31.

Ahead of the big day, the seven year old was seen at the salon getting his hair done for his costume.

In a video posted on Jamjam’s official Instagram page, he was spotted with a trimmed afro mohawk style on his head as he smiled for the camera.

Tiwa Savage's son Jamil makes fans guess as he makes his hair for Halloween. Photos: @officialjamilbalogun

Source: Instagram

While the youngster did not reveal what character or personality he was going to be dressed as, fans tried to guess.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The caption on his post read:

“Getting his hair done for Halloween, who do you think he is dressing up as ”

See the video below:

Nigerians guess what Tiwa Savage’s son will dress as for Halloween after getting his hair done

The video of Jamil getting his hair done for Halloween had netizens naming different people he was likely to dress up as. Read some of their comments below:

omotoye_x:

"Michael Jackson."

ms.zara.h:

"Lil nas"

_ekpereamaka:

"Lionel Richie."

remifagbohun:

"Ooooooh can’t wait to see the full look"

officailmeems:

"Mum's copy"

layo_odogwu:

"Michael Jackson "

oge.essentials:

"MJ"

Nice one.

Jamil attends Davido's daughter, Imade's Halloween movie night

Davido's Imade had a fun Halloween movie night with her bestie, Tiwa Savage's son Jam Jam and her other friends.

In the post shared on her page, Imade gave a glimpse of what the fun night looked like.

The house was decorated according to the theme, fake skulls, cobwebs, huge scary spiders, bats and balloons. Imade and her crew wore skeleton-designed outfits and posed for photos with their scary looks.

The night ended with a movie on a huge screen, with popcorn and drinks.

Source: Legit.ng