Wizkid caused an uproar on social media after he decided to go out of character and throw shades at his colleagues

The singer had said that even if he stops singing, none of his colleagues can touch the wealth he has amassed

The post seemed to trigger Burna Boy who replied saying he can't talk to anyone who has not made $100m this year alone

To the shock of many, Wizkid took to his Instagram story channel with a post making fun of Odogwu African Giant

Wizkid's shade has taken a new twist as it seems Burna Boy decided to reply on behalf of the entire industry.

The Bad To Me crooner had earlier taken to social media to shade his colleagues about never getting to make the kind of money he has.

Burna Boy replies Wizkid's shade Photo credit: @burnaboygram/@wizkidnews

Burna Boy on his Instagram story channel made it clear that he can't talk money with anyone who has not made at least $100m (N43.7bn) this year alone.

Surprisingly, Wizkid also went back to his Insta story channel with a post making fun of how his colleague is also trying to measure up to him.

See the post as sighted online:

Nigerians react to the exchange

theyyluv.rita:

"More vawlence less nonsense. Thank you my daddy "

rueshi.v4:

"Wetin dey ochestrate now…when did all these ones start now…I’m sad my two daddys "

ilovehealthymeals_:

"Old wizkid is back "

wrldprincecharming:

"Small cruise machala choose to catch today the internet is on fire this music game would have been boring without bigwiz "

excel_osato:

"Wizkid no call name, he Dey catch sub"

oduskeyy:

"Awon wheray Dem wan use us promote album "

mon_cherrie02:

"Abeg make burna boy go sleep! Always looking for fight! Did they tag him to this post now?"

debola_k:

"These people are only catching cruise and some fans don dey carry am for head. Una go dey alright oh‍"

