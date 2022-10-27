Nigerian singer Skiibii has dropped a sample of an unreleased song, and it comes with different messages

Skiibii, who was recently called out by his ex-lover Dorcas Fapson, in the unreleased song, talked about him being a bad man and not a little boy

The singer also shared a video where water was being poured on him, but some followers pointed out that it was a response to Dorcas, who said he doesn’t have water in his house

The drama between Nigerian singer Skiibii and his ex-lover Dorcas Fapson on social media may not end anytime soon as he has now dropped a video of him sampling a new song he dubbed City Boy Anthem.

Skiibii, in the yet-to-be-released song, said he is a bad man and not a little boy. A clip from the video showed the moment water was poured on the singer’s head, but some netizens believed it was a shade at Dorcas, who claimed he didn't have water in his house.

Skiibii and his ex Dorcas have been having a go at each other online. Credit: @skiibii

Source: Instagram

“I no dey see your mama, pour me the water, pour me holy water,” a line from the song read.

See the video below:

Netizens react to Skiibii’s song

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

drdolorofficial:

"Water nor dey fridge you dey waste am @skiibii."

babarex0:

"No b water @skiibii Dey waste so. My guy. Abeg flex on o. Na to load d fridge with @nmas_kitchen ."

officialdjbusy:

"Dsf typing."

z.e.n.g.e:

"City boy we up Olopa maa ko anybody seCity boys up !"

kimnwaola

"Breakfast inspired crafts ….."

"I am the baddest boy": Skiibii shades ex-lover Dorcas Fapson

Popular Nigerian singer Skiibii broke his silence following the different revelations by his ex-lover and Nollywood actress Dorcas Shola Fapson.

Dorcas, who is also a DJ, had made headlines as she continued to shame her ex-lover, Skiibii, publicly.

Skiibii took to his social media timeline to share a video of him vibing to his hit song ‘Baddest Boy.'

The singer, who was seen laughing in the video, seemed to be unbothered about his ex-lover’s revelation.

Source: Legit.ng