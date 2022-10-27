“Pour Me the Water”: Skiibii Samples New Song, Many Claim It Is a Shade at Dorcas Fapson, Video Trends
- Nigerian singer Skiibii has dropped a sample of an unreleased song, and it comes with different messages
- Skiibii, who was recently called out by his ex-lover Dorcas Fapson, in the unreleased song, talked about him being a bad man and not a little boy
- The singer also shared a video where water was being poured on him, but some followers pointed out that it was a response to Dorcas, who said he doesn’t have water in his house
The drama between Nigerian singer Skiibii and his ex-lover Dorcas Fapson on social media may not end anytime soon as he has now dropped a video of him sampling a new song he dubbed City Boy Anthem.
Skiibii, in the yet-to-be-released song, said he is a bad man and not a little boy. A clip from the video showed the moment water was poured on the singer’s head, but some netizens believed it was a shade at Dorcas, who claimed he didn't have water in his house.
“I no dey see your mama, pour me the water, pour me holy water,” a line from the song read.
See the video below:
Netizens react to Skiibii’s song
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:
drdolorofficial:
"Water nor dey fridge you dey waste am @skiibii."
babarex0:
"No b water @skiibii Dey waste so. My guy. Abeg flex on o. Na to load d fridge with @nmas_kitchen ."
officialdjbusy:
"Dsf typing."
z.e.n.g.e:
"City boy we up Olopa maa ko anybody seCity boys up !"
kimnwaola
"Breakfast inspired crafts ….."
Popular Nigerian singer Skiibii broke his silence following the different revelations by his ex-lover and Nollywood actress Dorcas Shola Fapson.
Dorcas, who is also a DJ, had made headlines as she continued to shame her ex-lover, Skiibii, publicly.
Skiibii took to his social media timeline to share a video of him vibing to his hit song ‘Baddest Boy.'
The singer, who was seen laughing in the video, seemed to be unbothered about his ex-lover’s revelation.
Source: Legit.ng