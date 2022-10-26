Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Alex Unusual has taken to social media with a disturbing video of her experience on a flight

The video captured other passengers who were distressed by the scary turbulence after a technical fault was detected mid air

Alex called out the airline, Air Peace on her page and slammed them for their nonchalant attitude towards the lives of Nigerians

Big Brother Naija star Alex Unusual had a scary and very unpleasant experience flying a popular airline Air Peace recently.

The reality star expressed shock over the fact that their plane had to turn back to Lagos after flying for an hour because a technical fault was detected mid-air.

In such a scary situation with the plane shaking in the video she shared, the BBN star and other Nigerians on the flight did not get any words of comfort or assurance from the crew.

Alex added that she and some people noticed there was an issue but kept calm in case they were overthinking what was happening.

"How can you tell me that an aircraft took off and a technical issue was detected mid air causing us to turn back to Lagos after flying for almost an hour because there are no technicians at our destination to fix it? Why take off in the first place because some of us noticed an issue while taking off but stayed calm because we felt we might have been overthinking things? How can you joke with the lives of your customers like that? I presume an official statement with plenty jargons will be released but this is unacceptable. The turbulence after announcement was enough to make someone pass out and nobody said anything to calm passengers down."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Alex's post

bolanle:

"Omg . Ughhhh the lack of value that country has on our lives "

_tennie_:

"What’s the last slide!!! ‍♀️ it’s not by force?? The audacity!"

nons_miraj:

"Did they just say it’s not by force? @flyairpeace u people r M*D AND RUDE. Tufia."

officialyungwillis:

"But honestly why do flights have to be this way in Nigeria, human lives being played with in this country?"

officiallrosie:

"All that matters is that you are alive and safe. God forbid that anything happens to you darling ❤️❤️"

nathan_arukwe:

"I stopped using airpeace over 2yrs ago, they are nothing but beyond unprofessional, from their customer service and customer experiences is zero.... God help us @alex_unusual please keep."

