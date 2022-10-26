Popular Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba, got Lagosians thinking as he shared the situation of the third mainland bridge

He raised concerns about the water level of the lagoon and advised the people to stay safe and be aware of the flood situation

Uchemba also noted that the Lagos state government had initially informed the public about the flood, Nigerians have reacted differently to his video

Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba, is calling the attention of Lagosians to something very important about their safety, and they are responding to his call.

The movie star was driving on the 3rd mainland bridge, and he noticed that the water level of the lagoon was on the rise.

Williams Uchemba talks about flood in Lagos. Credit: @williamsuchemba

He raised an alarm that people should be wary of flood in their area because the Lagos government and earlier told the public that it was coming.

Uchemba also urged the people to stay safe wherever they are living.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Williams Uchemba's video

Social media users across the nation most especially Lagosians have reacted differently to Williams Uchemba's video about the situation of things on the 3rd mainland bridge.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Dbglobalproperties:

"Water wey high go come down. No shakings."

Iamvictoralways:

"Don’t panic passed through the bridge today and didn’t notice the change in water level."

Saphaire_princess:

"All these Lagos celebrities and flood is coming flood is coming, people have been surfing this thing for weeks in the south but you guys didn’t say much because now e done Dey near house."

Honorable_daddy4212:

"Those living in Lagos please stay safe or rather leave the state because the flood that is coming to Lagos is going to be massive.'

Omaluxe_hairs:

"This is a false alarm abeg , the population in Lagos never cry reach these celebrities wey just wan sound concerned."

Iam_francix_:

"Yh, I was telling someone last week that the water level had risen since late September.. we are not just taking note. God please save us."

