Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez has sparked a major conversation online with a recent message he sent to his colleague, Rema

The Back in Uni crooner, in a post shared on his social media platform, called on Rema, noting that it was time he went back to school

Blaqbonez's message to the Mavin Record label singer is coming two weeks after the infamous ASUU strike was called off

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Emeka Akumefule better known as Blaqbonez, has taken to Twitter to stir a pot of conversation online as he calls out his colleague, Rema.

The singer Rema, earlier in 2022, had announced that he would return to school after gaining admission into the University of Lagos to study Creative Arts.

Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez stirs reactions online with his tweet about Rema. Photo credit: @blaqbonez/@heisrema

Source: Instagram

However, the Academic Staff Union of Universities in Nigeria have been on strike since February 2022, halting the educational calendar in the country for over eight months.

Blaqbonez tells Rema education is the key, and no knowledge is lost

In a tweet, the popularly outspoken rapper, Blaqbonez called on his colleague Rema to return to school because education is the key to a successful life.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

However, many have kicked against Blaqbonez call out, with some noting that Rema is already way wealthier than many of his professors in the university.

See Blaqbonez's tweet below:

See some of the reactions that the tweet by Blaqbonez to Rema stirred online:

@UcheUmejiego

"U wey go uni... Sey you no wan do tour ni? ... School or no school everything na money."

@money_na_paper:

"Which of your professor in uni is richer than Rema?"

@beninboylarry:

"Are you calling Rema an illiterate."

@samayomide_mc:

"But why emeka? This isn’t necessary you should have done this in his DM better still."

@Deevybs:

"Person wey fit don Don graduate already, no be naija we dey??"

@TreezzVela:

"Shey Rema na ur mate?"

Blaqbonez says there are too many fine babes on TikTok and IG for him to be monogamous

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Fast-rising Nigerian rapper Emeka Akumefule better known as Blaqbonez, recently sparked emotions online with a comment about staying monogamous.

The musician said during an interview with the Beatz 99.9fm's Osi Sauve that he couldn't be monogamous because of the number of beautiful women he sees daily on TikTok and Instagram.

Blaqbonez said he can't deceive himself and wouldn't want to portray the popular notion of being one woman person. He said if he dared try to pursue the monogamous lifestyle, he would die sad.

Source: Legit.ng