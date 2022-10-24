Funke Akindele and Abdul Azeez Adediran aka Jandor are on a mission to change Lagos for the better

The actress turned politician affirmed during a church service recently that God is interested in her political aspirations

According to Akindele, God has been with her right from birth, and she would have backed out if he didn't approve of her political career

Funke Akindele has made it clear that God is interested and approved her mission to become the deputy governor of Lagos state.

The actress turned politician made this remark at the Sunday Worship Service of the Ayo Ni O Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Surulere District, Badagry Circuit Headquarters.⁣

Funke Akindele is running for the deputy governor of Lagos state Photo credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

According to the mum of two, God has always been with her right from birth, ordering her steps and he chose her from among many to become the deputy governor of Lagos state.

Akindele also added that she and her running mate Azeez Adediran aka Jandor were called by God, else they would have backed out of the race.

In her words:

“We were called by God, if not we would have backed out. People have suffered but God has called us and put us forward to come and change the story of Lagos state to better. The success of Lagos state is ours."

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Funke's statement

freshblogger9ja:

"Don’t go and focus on your career. People fell in love with you because you were a good actor not a politician. Na long throat dey do all of una so."

mr_lobbyv:

"This people just they release pre-wedding pictures back to back."

elmannygram:

"Aunty Funke if I were you I wouldn’t waste my time. I mean I’ll vote for you because I love you but TINUBU hold this town mehhnnn."

_die_ko_lo_la:

"If u were called by God then go open church "

md_ejiro_vvip:

"God call who u that couldn’t manage ur marriage na Lagos u want to manage."

freshblogger9ja:

"You think someone will go and waste his or her vote to pdp because of you. I pity you my dear "

jpablo321:

"You guys are crying that a youth should come out as a presidential candidate, but just ordinary Governor now you guys are here laughing at them just because of the party the came out from, when will our youth wise to see the candidate and not the political party."

ex.ci.ton:

"Reject that call. Lagosians don’t need you!"

