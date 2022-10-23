Veteran comedian I Go Dye has joined many of his other colleagues as they empathise with Apostle Suleman, who recently survived an assassination attempt

I Go Dye, in a lengthy message, called on the government to do more to protect the lives of Nigerians while noting that the country is on an edge

Seven people were recorded to have been killed during the assassination attempt on the Auchi-based clergyman

Veteran comic and actor Francis Agoda better known as I Go Dye, joins many in the online community to sympathise with popular Auchi-based clergyman Apostle Johnson Suleman who recently escaped an assassination attempt.

I Go Dye, in a post shared on his social media page, slammed the government of Nigeria to do better at protecting the citizens of the country.

Popular Nigerian comedian, I Go Dye stirs reaction online with a sympathy message he penned to Apostle Suleman. Photo credit:@igodye_/@johnson_suleman_apostle

The comedian averred that the government needs to double its effort at improving the state of the country's economy as he noted that poverty is the biggest motivation for such an attack.

Seven people were reportedly killed during the assassination attempt on Apostle Suleman, which included four police officers and two of his household workers and one relative.

See I Go Dye's post below sympathising with Apostle Suleman:

See some of the comments I Go Dye's post about Apostle Suleman stirred online:

@oghenetega_jarikre_:

"Pastors using policemen as security for safety why church members using pastor stickers for their security safety. God will help Africa a lot."

@oba.capua:

"Make e comot hand for bad deed, shebi e talk say e sabi people wey do am. I just pity people that work for am. Cos na dem go use head carry am."

@o_4_omni:

"Couz he escape de assassination na why he de talk about insecurity."

@dad_m_gold:

"Native doctor nor Dey use bulletproof car but pastor dey use am, nothing I nor go see, but una say God knows when everyone would die so why living in fear as man of God."

@gvangahun:

"Government is not the issue here with this case. Let’s start blaming people for their actions."

@amansaparts:

"Make una nor dey use another person dey pay for una sins ooooooooh."

