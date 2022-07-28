Social media went abuzz with reactions after the Peoples Democratic Party's governorship candidate Azeez Adediran aka Jandor picked Funke Akindele as his running mate

Despite the detailed statement and video the actress released to show that she is an ideal candidate, the fact that she is an actress raised concerns

Jandor, in an interview, laughed over how Desmond Elliott is great but Funke isn't despite the fact that he was an actor as well

The politician also added that the conspiracy of silence in the movie industry worries him because he expected Funke's colleagues to support her

The fact that PDP's governorship candidate, Dr Abdul Azeez Adediran aka Jandor, decided to pick Fuke Akindele as his running mate sparked different reactions on social media.

Jandor, in an interview with Arise TV, discussed why he picked the filmmaker and also subtly dragged Nollywood.

Jandor says he didn't pick Funke's movie characters

Source: Instagram

I didn't pick Sulia or Jenifa

Jandor in his statement revealed that he picked Funke Akindele the entrepreneur not the character Sulia or Jenifa that she plays.

He continued by saying that the ruling party, who called them unserious for choosing the actress, once gave their ticket to another Nollywood star Desmond Elliott.

What worries the politician, however, is the conspiracy of silence in the industry that has notable people who could have fought claims that being an actress doesn't make Funke an ideal candidate for governance.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Jandor's statement

home2school_kits:

"Stray bullet touch Desmond."

iamslysong:

"You’re right sir.. the fact is that industry don’t share love amongst each other."

justu.tv:

"Gbas gbos jealous hv killed nollywood how bad belle."

mz_folami:

"Woow I love this man already."

hyperemmanuel:

"So you want the drama industry to come and fight for you your calculations are wrong."

primeblognigeria:

"Desmond dey on hin own, stray b&llet h!t am.."

shubomiolalekan

"Set awon ti won looseguard Funke Akindele wey no dey approachable abi?"

Funke Akindele officially accepts to be Jandor's running mate

After weeks of speculations, Funke Akindele finally confirmed news that she would be running for the deputy governor's office in Lagos.

According to reports earlier, Funke and some other candidates had been considered for the post by PDP's Lagos governorship candidate , Dr Abdul Azeez Olajide Adediran aka Jandor.

In the video on her page, Funke appreciated the privilege of being called to serve humanity, something she has been doing in her capacity through her foundation.

