US-based Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha has taken to her social media page to share good news with her followers

Georgina shared photos of her elderly mum holding a small US flag and a placard that had some inscriptions on it

The actress then showered prayers on the elderly woman while thanking her for being her strength

After 14 years of visiting and living in the US, actress Georgina Onuoha's mother has become a citizen.

The actress happily congratulated her mom, while hailing her devotion to her kids and grandkids.

Georgina shared photos of her mum smiling as she held a US flag and a placard while posing for the camera.

Actress Georgina Onuoha becomes US citizen. Photos: @georginaonuoha

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

"I can't keep calm. Congratulations to the newest United States Citizen. I'm so so happy and proud of my Mummy, you made it after 14 years of coming, visiting and living with us. Mom your devotion to our family, your kids and grandkids is second to none. We love you endlessly, Mummy. Thanks for always being my strength and stay."

Followers celebrate with Georgina

queenanita_u:

"Awww congratulations."

amarakanu:

"Congratulations mama."

realchidimmaaneke:

"Congratulations Ma."

divalioussophy1:

"Hey mama carry go."

gladyslasila:

"Congratulations ma more blessing’s God is good all the time."

realsusanpeters:

"Weldone mama."

agathamoreno:

"Congratulations sweet mother."

andreachikachukwu:

"Congratulations Mama."

kelviccrafts:

"Wooooooooow.A huge Congratulations Mama. More wins ahead Ma."

princessjojo_official:

"Congratulations mummy...I wish myself,my mum and sisters same...in jesus mighty name...I tap from this grace."

in_hisown_time:

"Congratulations mum wish I have a mum like you."

benatique:

"Welcoming your mother to the club! A big congratulations to you Ma!"

