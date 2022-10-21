Internationally renowned Nigerian female disc jockey DJ Barbie stirs emotions online with a recent comment she made about the quality of those who join her industry

Chizoba Barbie Madu is one of the biggest Nigerian female disc jockeys who is based in Lagos and signed onto Amity Global records

Barbie's comment about the quality of people who join her industry came just a day after ex-Big Brother Naija star TolaniBaj announced that she's now a DJ

Just days after former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star TolaniBaj announced that she's now officially a disc jockey, an industry colleague DJ Barbie fires shots at her and her new choice of profession.

DJ Barbie stirred reactions online after she dropped a comment on her Insta-story, questioning the quality of people who wake up one day and start calling themselves DJs.

Nigerian female disc jockey DJ Barbie shades her latest colleague TolaniBaj says she lacks the quality of talent needed in the industry. Photo credit: @djbarbie_official/@tolaniBaj

Ex-BBNaija star, TolaniBaj recently celebrated her birthday, and she used that opportunity to announce that she has now taken up a new profession, DJing.

However, an established female DJ, Barbie, thinks TolaniBaj isn't proper DJ material and not the type of person the profession needs.

See DJ Barbie's post shading TolaniBaj:

See some of the comments DJ Barbie's post shading TolaniBaj stirred online:

@chloe_logistics:

"Abeg she needs to work, no be all BBNaija housemate wan dey do runs, let her be DJ Tolanibaj, she even get vibe self."

@mocmadu:

"There's nothing wrong with that. Everyone is allowed to learn whatever they want."

@chesbonbelle:

"How is it your business abi you dey fear she go collect your clients? This one na ment oooo."

@mmashairsecret:

"Women supporting women in the mud."

@uchendu36:

"She will do well in this, is good to know what you are good in. Tbaj is good with music vibes."

@timilehinmba:

"What's her beef, she started from somewhere too, why can't she just support and wish her well and welcome her to d industry, why does everything have to be a shade."

@phsextoyshop:

"Who is the DJ barbie sef? At least almost everybody knows Tolani. Stop being bitter and jealous."

