Flamboyant big boy, Cubana Chiefpriest, has taken to social media urging people to stop bringing their financial problems to him

According to the socialite, a lot of people are just pretending and everyone is going through one personal problem or another

Cubana’s post stirred different reactions from members of the online community who have known him to always brag about his wealth

Nightlife entrepreneur, Cubana Chiefpriest, has sent a message to those who might be planning to come to him for financial assistance.

In a comment made on social media, Chiefpriest admitted that a lot of people are simply pretending and aren’t being open about their situations.

He said most people in Nigeria have personal problems they are dealing with while making reference to the dollar rate.

"Everybody for this Naija is going through a lot. Stop the billing," Chiefpriest wrote as he urged people to stop disturbing others for money.

See a screenshot of his post below:

Social media users react

majesty_offiicial said:

"Why should we stop the billing when the rich are getting richer and the poor are also getting poorer."

elvis__ranking said:

"But some people still get pass others.... be there for others biko, in your own little way."

ola_yinka23 said:

"Let’s normalize billing people in abroad coz everybody in Naija is going through a lot!"

onyinyeeeee said:

"Just bill people in abroad instead ."

yung_boss1 said:

"Some are going through a lot while some have been living inside that a lot ."

nike_emr said:

"It’s the way people are not complaining pretending everything is fine for me really !! "

_sheis.lola said:

"And I won bill the person, wey tell me if I need anything make I chat am o ."

