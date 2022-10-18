Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy has opened up on what he expects to see in a woman before he can consider dating

Don Jazzy, who said he has not been on a romantic date since 2019, said his first spec in a woman is that she must be a freak

The Mavin label boss added that dating him is like being trained as he opened up more about his likes and dislikes

Nigerian veteran producer and Mavin label owner Don Jazzy in a conversation with Chinansa Anukam opened up about his spec in women while revealing the last time he went on a romantic date was in 2019.

According to Don Jazzy, dating him is like being trained, as he went on to list some of the qualities he looks out for in a woman.

Don Jazzy says his kind of woman must be soft in body and heart. Credit: @donjazzy

In his words:

“My spec in a woman in the order of importance. First of all, you have to be a freak. That’s one. I don’t know how I found that out but that’s it; it is one.

“Two, you have to be soft both body and heart. Because if you shout at me, you’re dating yourself. I don’t like stress. I don’t like violence. If you make mistake and just do, ‘Jazzy is that how something something..’, you’ll not see me again.

“If you just raise your voice at me, you’ll just realize suddenly that you’re dating yourself.”

Don Jazzy on his crush on Rihanna

The Mavin boss, who was famous online for his crush on music star Rihanna, said the singer was just there, adding that his spec has changed as he grew older.

He said:

“You know, I’m already big, so I like babes that feel like I’m their teddy bear. It’ll now seem like I’m strong. I’ll just be carrying you everywhere. And then sitting on my face won’t be that difficult.”

See the video below:

