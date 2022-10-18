Nollywood actor Kunle Remi has said he is grateful for all God has done in his life as he celebrates his birthday

The Anikulapo actor listed out all his names with a post shared on his Instagram page to celebrate turning a year older, described himself as a half-human but a full-screen god

Kunle Remi also greeted himself in a third-person persona, saying happy birthday, your excellency

Top Nollywood actor Kunle Remi describes himself as a god in a recent post he shared on his page as he celebrates turning a year older.

Kunle turned 34 years old on October 18, 2022, and he is grateful to God almighty for everything he has done in his life to date.

Nollywood star Kunle Remi gushes over himself while praising God on his 34 years birthday. Photo credit:@kunleremiofficial

Source: Instagram

The actor noted that the only thing that has kept going for a long time now is 'Godfidence'. Meshing together the word God and confidence, the movie star says that has been his biggest pillar of support and motivation.

In the birthday post, the actor also gave a full list of all his names, including Oyekunle, Opeyemi, Jeremiah, Terdo, Teslim, Tiwalayo, and Oluwasegun.

See Kunle Remi's birthday post below:

See how netizens reacted to Kunle Remi's birthday post below:

@iamefaiwara:

"Happy birthday bro."

@brodashaggi:

"Happy birthday bro."

@mo_bewa:

"Happy birthday Sarolisky...more wins hun."

@celestentuli:

"Happy Birthday my friend! Wishing you many more years of filled with love, grace, health, wealth and joy!"

@onyiialexx:

"Happy birthday KR blessings upon blessings."

@olaitansugar:

"Happy birthday Tiwalayo."

@olumideoworu:

"Happy birthday egbon toh sure!"

"Speaking Oyo Yoruba all through was a huge challenge for me": Kunle Remi talks about his role in Anikulapo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Saro, the lead character played by Nollywood actor Kunle Remi in the movie Anikulapo is the man who can bring the dead back to life.

The movie tells a famous Yoruba folktale about the deity Ifa and the mysterious bird 'Eiye Akalamgbo', from which Saro got his powers of resurrection from.

Although the actor noted that it was an excellent experience playing Saro on Anikulapo, Kunle recently revealed his most significant challenge in taking up the character.

