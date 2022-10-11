Veteran Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, shared a heartwarming family video with their son Star online

In the video, Star was seen playing around in their living room as he tried to mutter words he found a bit hard to pronounce

The actor gushed about the little man and admitted that he is growing so fast, Nigerians have dropped lovely remarks on the video

Ace Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, gave their followers something soothing to watch as they shared an adorable family video with their son, Star.

The video showed little Star running around in their living room as Judy tried to get him to say mummy, but he preferred to say daddy instead.

Yul Edochie shares video of his son with Judy Austin.

Source: Facebook

As they are trying to get him stable, he was just everywhere in the house, running and in happy mode.

Yul shared the video on his official Facebook page and captioned it:

"My son Star Dike Yul-Edochie growing so fast. How time flies."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Yul's family video

Social media users have reacted differently to the family video. Some of them singled out the little boy and hailed him, ignoring his parents.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments; read below:

Zinny Cubana:

"Awwwww for the little cute boy.... Mtchewwww for the rest of them."

Faith Chinaza Eke:

"The big smile I had on my face while watching this ehn this boy is so cute and strong."

Georgina Patrick:

"Omo if I born and my baby does this to me ehh, you must meet your papa for food I won't be feeding you and you call Daddy first instead of mummy."

Chuks Nsionu:

"Children are special gifts from God. What a cute boy; a replica of his father."

Angel Lucy:

"God bless u son. you were not born by mistake."

