Videos of Davido and Chioma make their fans excited for the wedding that's supposed to take place next year

In a clip sighted online, the couple was seen in a car as Chioma showed off her dance move similar to Davido's

Fans couldn't help but gush over them and someone pointed out that Chef Chi is starting to look like the 30BG boss

Davido and his third baby mama Chioma's ship keeps 'shipping' to the joy of their numerous fans.

In a video sighted online, the couple was seen in a car with Davido at the wheels as they vibed to a song.

Fans say Davido and Chioma are looking like each other Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Chioma then showed off her dance moves, similar to Davido's signature hand gestures.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

realdelldellalee:

"Our ship is shipping."

properties_by_susan:

"Dey don Dey resemble sef "

joy6903:

"I can watch them all day and will never get tired, love them❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

browniwales:

"What shall it profit me if I am not a Chivido lover, chai see my young, beautiful, classy and se*xy couple nau❤️❤️ Chivido till infinity ❤️"

cdtripple:

"See as I dey smile I be mumu oooo TILL INFINITY ♾️ ❤️❤️"

chid_era666:

"Marry ur best friend not ur senior who you won't play or joke wit cos of age gap"

braimohpreshy:

"wetin chioma dey do"

cynthiachinny_fabrics:

"My Forever ship"

sweetest_aries_baddie:

"I love seeing them together."

cynthiachinny_fabrics:

"My Forever ship"

jennifer.tonia.714:

"My best couple the ones with endless love ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️"

Davido splurges millions on brand new G-Wagon for Chioma

Now that Davido and his third baby mama Chioma aka Chef Chi are back together, the singer wasted no time in spoiling his woman.

Renee5star is a celebrity auto dealer, and she took to social media to announce that the 30BG boss placed an order for a car for his lover.

Chioma became the proud owner of a brand-new G-wagon courtesy of her baby daddy who does not hesitate to spoil the people he loves.

The auto dealer trusted with the delivery of the multimillion-naira vehicle shared a video of the ride online.

Source: Legit.ng