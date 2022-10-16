BBNaija reality star Bisola is currently trending on the social media platform Twitter over a video of her performing one of Wizkid’s songs

The video, which has now gone viral, was from actress Ini-Dima Okojie’s wedding, which took place earlier this year

Many netizens couldn’t stop talking about the video as many reacted to the way Bisola gingered the audience at the wedding

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star and actress Bisola Ayeiola is making headlines over an old video of her singing Nigerian music star Wizkid’s hit song ‘Scatter The Floor.’

Bisola could be seen in the video 'gingering' the audience at the wedding as she sang the song like a pro which excited many.

Bisola sings Wizkid's Scatter The Floor.' Credit: @iambisola

See the video below:

Netizens react to an old video of Bisola performing Wizkid's song

See the reactions below:

yommytr:

"That year for the Zanga❤️"

foreveryoursbaby:

"Wizkid dey for everybody ❤️ , I love her energy thou , she got that energy in her."

ayotwits:

"Superstar album. Na all the songs I sabi and I’m not even a fan."

imsannick:

"Apart being a fans you suppose know superstar album from the beginning to end normal normal."

desmondalake:

"For that yr na every wizkid fan suppose sing him first album sha cus."

chukwuebukamir1:

"This superstar album will forever be the best debut album made by an African artist ❤️."

fjagozy:

"She killed it nobody asked but ‘Scatter the floor’ is still my favorite Wizkid song of all time.."

pappy_omanda:

"My kinda girl tho. Do ginger."

7octave1:

"Machala go just hold small igbo dey watch with smiles ."

Ini Dima Okojie shares photos from court wedding

Nollywood movie star Ini Dima-Okojie held her court wedding on Friday, May 20, and she took to social media to share photos of her stunning outfit.

The actress, who had been counting down the days to officially becoming a Mrs could not keep calm as she made the announcement on her Instagram page.

Ini rocked an all-white two-piece off-shoulder top with a huge detail on the chest area, she finished off with a beautiful veil, subtle makeup and flowers.

