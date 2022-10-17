Popular businessman Obi Cubana and his wife are loved by many as they tick every couple goals list

Following the tragic death of Bimbo and the drama surrounding her marriage to auto dealer IVD, obi Cubana has dropped his opinion

The billionaire businessman reiterated several times in his post how walking away saves one from tragic situations like Bimbo's

Obi Cubana has also joined several Nigerians to react to the news of the death of popular auto dealer IVD's wife, Bimbo.

Seeing as the unfortunate incident was birthed by alleged domestic violence for years, Cubana took to social media with words of advice.

Obi Cubana speaks on domestic violence Photo credit: @obi_cubana

Obi Cubana advises youths never to raise their hands on a fellow human

In his post on Instagram, the businessman noted that no circumstance warrants anyone getting beat up by another person.

He continued by saying that being tagged a loser or coward for walking away is better than domestic violence.

Obi Cubana added that life is short and meant to be enjoyed as he urged everyone to walk away from toxic situations, environments, and people.

He also didn't limit his advice to domestic violence alone as he addressed office or workplace abuse and violence. He wrote on his Instagram page:

"Dear Youth!!! Today, I'm here to offer advice. Whatever the circumstance, Whatever the situation, NEVER you raise your hands on a fellow human!!! Wife; husband; boyfriend; girlfriend; child; house help; staff, whoever."

"Be a "coward".....walk away!!! Be the "loser"......walk away!!! Be the "weak one"......walk away!!! Domestic violence is a NO NO!!! Office or workplace violence or abuse is a NO NO!!! Nobody deserves to be ever raised hands upon......NOBODY!!!! Hold your anger, swallow your pride."

See the post below:

Reactions to Obi Cubana's post

iambimpeakintunde:

"Preach it King."

kingzwirefunds:

"Yes this walk ‍♂️ away is actually going to work for everybody, anger can make you end in jail of you find it hard to control."

vicsiy_abie:

"I’m a loser, I always walk away cos I love my life n my skin"

tochi_henry:

"Leave to live! Nothing is worth dying for. Please walk away from a relationship where you are not valued and/or appreciated. STOP putting comma (,) where God has put Full Stop/period (.) Love yourself enough to know when someone's time in your life has expired❤️"

callme_emmydon1:

"Senior man is because you have money. That's why you are walking away from those things. Someone who don’t have money don’t have same feelings."

Bimbo's family releases emotional statement after her death

Social media was abuzz with mixed reactions following the death of Bimbo, the wife of Lagos car dealer Ikechukwu Ogbonna, who is better known as IVD.

As expected, many Nigerians lashed out and questioned why the late woman's family allowed her to stay in the horrible marriage till her death.

The statement revealed that Bimbo's family, during the course of her marriage, tried to rescue her several times, but they never succeeded.

