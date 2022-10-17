Traditional monarch Ooni of Ife was lovingly celebrated by his subjects on the occasion of his 48th birthday

The Ooni of Ife was pleasantly surprised as Ile-Ife residents stormed the palace to surprise the highly revered king

Videos from the celebration surfaced on social media with more people wishing the king a happy birthday

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, is being celebrated in grand style as he witnesses yet another birthday celebration.

The traditional monarch who is still basking in the euphoria of taking in new wives was pleasantly surprised by his people.

Residents storm palace for Ooni of Ife's surprise birthday. Photo: @goldmynetv/@ooniadimulaife

Apparently, a birthday surprise was in store for the king who clocked 48 and he had no idea about it at all.

A video making the rounds on social media captured when Ile-Ife residents stormed the palace as they joined the revered king in celebrating his new age.

The Ooni was equally spotted in high moods as firework displays went up in the sky.

Congratulatory messages pour in

itelorunadebayo said:

"Happy birthday kabiyesi"

blkgirl07 said:

"24 hrs partying Oga oh! Happy birthday Ojaja wish I have energy to party like this too."

ebeychinedu said:

"Happy birthday kabiyesi I wish you many more wives."

giwadesire said:

"Make them surprise oba with another Bride happy birthday sir."

doyinsuls said:

"From wedding to birthday, wo now i know why royalty is really royal . Marry 5 wives in 5 weeks then proceed to ball . I loveet. Kabiyesi ooooo."

Olori Naomi bags honourary PhD title days after Ooni of Ife married a new wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Queen Naomi Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife's wife, was in a celebration mood as she was conferred with an honorary Doctorate degree award.

She took to her social media page to share the good news with fans and added a video as proof.

Speaking on her latest achievement, the queen used the medium to encourage her followers and urged them to keep working hard as the road may be bumpy, but with prayers and consistency, they would overcome.

