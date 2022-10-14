Talented singer Teni has been in the news over the past few days after she was conferred with a national honour by president Buhari

Her action while receiving awards from the president was seen from different perspectives, as some netizens claimed she disrespected the president

While Teni has gone on to appreciate Buhari for honouring her, the singer remains a topic of discussion online

Nigerian singer Teniola Apata better known as Teni, was among the prominent figures that were honoured by President Muhammadu Buhari at the International Conference Centre in Abuja on Tuesday, October 11, as she was conferred with the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) award.

The award, however, came with some drama, especially on social media, as Teni trended for days.

In this article, Legit.ng looks at other times Teni has been dragged, see them below:

1. Teni dragged over MON award

Barely hours after videos of Teni receiving her MON award from President Buhari surfaced on social media, some netizens read meanings to Teni's facial expression as they claimed she gave the president attitude.

It was so intense that footballer Abba Bichi joined many of Teni's critics online as he claimed she disrespected the president.

According to Bichi, other high-ranking government officials bowed their heads as a sign of respect to the president, as he described Teni’s attitude as disgusting and disturbing.

2. Teni dragged for calling Erica 'Omo Igbo'

Singer Teni was among the many celebrities that supported Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Laycon while he was in the house in 2020.

In a show of love for Laycon, Teni shared a video on Twitter where she prayed for him, she started off by saying that ‘Omo Igbo’s’ should leave Laycon alone.

Her statement was met with massive criticism from a number of Nigerians on social media, who took it as a shade at Erica and led to a sort of tribal war on Twitter.

Teni was portrayed as a tribalist as people from the eastern part of Nigeria said they were proud to be ‘Omo Igbos’.

3. Reactions as Teni allegedly tells bouncers to beat man

In a viral video, a man identified as Malachi Chidiebere Aboh accused singer Teni of ordering her bouncers to beat up his friend, a student at the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

The singer was said to have rebuffed a UNIBEN student that was cheering and hailing her and would rather tell her bouncers to beat up the young man.

While it was unclear what transpired between the singer and the student, some netizens dragged Teni over what happened.

Teni breaks her silence after being dragged for disrespecting Buhari

A few days after being dragged for what many netizens considered a disrespect to President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerian singer Teniola Apata, better known as Teni, broke her silence.

Teni, who bagged national honours alongside 2Baba, Burna Boy and a host of others, took to her social media timeline to share a clearer video of herself receiving the award from the president alongside other clips from the event.

Teni, in a lengthy message, appreciated God, the president, and her family.

