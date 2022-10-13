An adorable video of veteran Nollywood star, Rita Daniels, saying some nice words for her actress daughter Regina Daniels has emerged online

Rita, during Regina's 22nd birthday celebration, took time out to appreciate her daughter as she showered her with lovely words

She also mentioned that she has done a lot for her and her family members, Nigerians have reacted differently to the emotional mummy and daughter video

An emotional video from actress, Regina Daniel's, 22nd birthday party has got many people gushing online as her mother, Rita Daniels, made some interesting remarks about her.

During her address at the party, Rita noted that her daughter made her a millionaire and also extended her kind gesture to the rest of the family members.

Rita Daniels gushes over daughter, prays for her in video. Credit: @bcrworldwide

Source: Instagram

She appreciated her for everything she has been doing and said some lovely words of prayer for her.

Regina's son, Munir, was present during the mother and daughter's appreciation talk and he made attempt to take the microphone from Rita in the cute video.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Regina Daniel's lovely video with her mum.

Social media users have reacted differently to the emotional video of Regina Daniels and her actress mother, most of them commended them.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ritchie_collections:

"Chai where is this type of old man …wanna take care of my mom….someone should push me so I can cash out big time and ball you."

Chio_dum:

"Amen So great to take care of our parents no matter how small."

Osereihope:

"May God bless me so I can also do same for my parents. Amen."

