Popular Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, recently earned the wrath of some BBNaija fans over her opinion on Bella and Sheggz

The TV presenter had tweeted about how the two housemates deserved each other owing to their displays on screen

Her comments did not go down well with some people who proceeded to remind Toke that she stayed with her abusive ex-husband for 13 years

Popular Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, is once again being bashed on social media, but this time around for her opinion on BBNaija Level Up stars, Bella and Sheggz.

Just like most viewers of the show, Toke took to Twitter to react to Bella and Sheggz’s interesting relationship in the house.

The TV personality tweeted that it was safe to say both housemates deserved each other. A tweep then responded that Bella needed rescuing at this point.

Toke Makinwa shares opinion on BBNaija Bella and Sheggz, fans remind her she was with an abusive husband for 13 years. Photos: @tokemakinwa @bigbronaija @tokstarr

Source: Twitter

To that, Toke replied by expressing that trying to rescue Bella is a lost cause. According to her, the female housemate is enjoying the attention from Sheggz.

She tweeted:

“Rescued ke??? Someone that loves the attention, she’s under the covers, good luck with your rescue mission.”

See their exchange below:

Internet users drag Toke Makinwa for speaking on Sheggz and Bella’s relationship

Toke’s opinion on Bella and Sheggz did not go down well with a number of BBNaija fans who then reacted by reminding her how she stayed with her abusive ex-husband, Maje, for 13 years.

Read some of their comments below:

Source: Legit.ng