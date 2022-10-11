Actress Christabel Egbenya revealed recently during a question-and-answer session with her fans why she wouldn't want any of her friends to tell her if they catch her husband cheating

The movie star also explained what she would do if she were to catch her husband cheating with another woman at a hotel

Christabel is a young mother of one who tied the knot in 2021; she spoke about her marriage during the QnA and how the journey has been for her so far

Nollywood actress Christabel Egbenya recently shared more about her marital life online with her fans during a question-and-answer (QnA) session.

The actress explained during the session how she would handle the situation of cheating in her marriage, especially if she were to catch her husband with another woman at a hotel.

Egbenya also noted during the session that she wouldn't want her friends to tell her even if they catch her husband cheating and they have proof.

She noted that any of her friends that do such is on a mission to eliminate her.

See Christabel Egbenya's statement below, as reported by Instablog9ja:

See some of the reactions Christabel Egbenya's statement stirred online:

@rozzey_cakes:

"Na so we Dey form stonecold until e happen u nor go know wen one nut go loose for your brain."

@leaddyskincare:

"What an intelligent answer!! My husband already knows what I can do plenty answer dey inside that one sentence."

@perpetuachris:

"Please I want to know oo. If you see my husband/man cheating, please tell me. If you’re my friend and you dont tell me and i find out you knew, I won’t forgive you."

@rosythrone:

"She said the right thing. The men should be question and not going low to talk to one side chick."

@joymena_realtor:

"Some ladies do say this but the moment they find themselves in that situation, it takes the grace of God not to fight dirty."

