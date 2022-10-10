Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile has revealed in a post online why his recent flight back to Nigeria was delayed

The rapper had commented on a post by a twerp who shared that her cousin's flight was delayed because a deportee had smeared the plane with poo

Nigerians reacted to the post feeling remorse for the deported person, saying it is always a painful experience

One of Nigeria's fastest-rising rappers, Zlatan Ibile, recently shared an ordeal he encountered on his way back to Nigeria from the UK online.

Zlatan had reacted to a post by a lady on Twitter that revealed how her cousin's flight was delayed at the airport after a deportee had smeared the plane they were onboard back to Nigeria with poo.

Singer Zlatan Ibile trends online after he revealed that he was on board a delayed flight because a deportee smeared it with poo. Photo credit: @zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

The rapper took the timeline of the lady sharing her cousin's experience saying he was onboard the same plane.

After revealing he was on the same flight, the singer also used a crying emoji to explain the deplorable experience he had to endure.

See the post below:

Read some of the reactions by netizens to the post by Zlatan:

@mista_spencer:

"Last last na everybody go chop breakfast. Eni ti o jenbe ra nbe."

@tolu.og:

"That’s gutter behavior sha! Inconveniencing everybody because you got punished for doing the wrong thing."

@bamidele213:

"Na him no wetin him eyes see before he comot for naija."

@officialnishaa_:

"The thing pain am, he had to make other people feel it."

@prince_maxigram:

"You guys won’t understand how painful deportation is. Don’t pray for one."

