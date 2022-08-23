Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile forgot about his celebrity status as he plays his fatherly role with his second child and daughter

Zlatan Ibile shared a rare picture of him carrying his daughter as he gushed over her rapid growth

The singer's daughter was all calm as she shared relaxed in his arm while posing for the camera

One of every father's delights is to be able to create some time to bond with their children irrespective of status or fame.

Nigerian indigenous singer and Zanku record label owner Zlatan Ibile caught that delightful feeling as he bonded with his cute Oyinbo daughter.

Zlatan says his daughter is rapidly growing. Credit: @zlatanibile

Source: Instagram

The singer shared the picture via his Instastory story as he gushed over her rapid growth, and it was possible the singer would have shown some Zanku dance steps as proof of his excitement.

Zlatan's baby girl was all calm and relaxed in the picture as she stared at the camera.

Sharing the picture, Zlatan wrote:

"My daughter rapidly growing.''

See the post below:

This comes months after Zlatan had first shared a picture of her online, saying he was expecting eight more kids.

