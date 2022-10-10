A female Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (WWTBAM) contestant recently sparked reactions with an answer she gave when asked to name a popular Fuji musician

The lady responded to the question that had Wasiu Ayinde Marshal as one of the four options by picking Wizkid as a Fuji musician

The show host Frank Edoho was left obviously in the video stunned as he asked the lady again if she was sure of her answer

A video shared online of a Nigerian lady who was on the popular TV game show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (WWTBAM) calling internationally renowned Afrobeat singer Wizkid a Fuji musician has gone viral.

The woman who was on the hot seat during the latest WWTBAM show was asked to pick one of the four answers given to her that is a famous Fuji musician; her options included Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM1), Wizkid, Naira Marley and King Sunny Ade.

A lady on the WWTBAM game show has gone viral after she called Wizkid a Fuji artiste.

Source: Instagram

However, to the absolute amazement of everybody, this woman picked Wizkid as the answer.

The visual excerpt posted by the game show organisers has got people talking online, as most are left perplexed as to why she would pick Wizkid as a Fuji musician.

Watch a clip of the video below:

Read some of the comments made by netizens reacting to the video of Wizkid being called a Fuji singer on WWTBAM

@kennywhyte_xx:

"This girl don smoke one nonsense we*d."

@iamarumoney:

"She no fit make am ."

@kesh_outlaw:

"Na 30bg she be ."

@djmichaelsoft:

"Then Davido is doing some apala music too."

@thecreatives_woo:

"She no lie nah! We plenty wey no understand this new wizkid kinda singing."

@iamarumoney:

"Then suppose kill this girl ."

@usmanbrevis:

"Wait fess did this aunty get any of the questions correct at all."

