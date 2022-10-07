Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale impressed Ghanaians when he showed off his keyboard skills on television

The self-proclaimed dancehall king was a guest on Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana where he serenaded viewers with a keyboard performance

Fans of the dancehall artist took to social media to express their admiration towards the singer's versatility and talent

Shatta Wale is a man of many talents. He is versed in many music-related skills, from singing, producing, mixing, mastering and writing his songs.

Shatta Wale playing the Keyboard Photo Source: Good Evening Ghana

Source: UGC

The award-winning singer displayed another skill to Ghanaians when he guested on Metro TV's evening programme, Good Evening Ghana.

He showed Ghanaians he is a talented keyboard player by playing Lean On Me, the famous song by American singer Bill Withers.

In a video shared by media personality Abeiku Santana, Shatta Wale played the musical instrument with backing vocals from a trio in the studio.

As he played the keyboard, the backup singers joined in to sing parts of the song, serenading viewers with their angelic vocals as they formed a perfect harmony with Shatta Wale.

Watch the full video below:

Ghanaians React To Shatta Wale's Keyboard Skills

_elliot_18

I love this !! But still ain’t his fan

khing_py_

It's the laughter for me

nichealhandymadecollectionsgh

You are an extremely gifted man

double_g800

Oh I must say I’m quite impressed cus I neva thought Shatta could play the …is all love ❤️

shatta_tina

Lord may nothing separate me from @shattawalenima you are the best my king

