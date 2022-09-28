'Dancehall King' Shatta Wale has acquired a new beautiful house at South La, a plush suburb of Accra

Shatta Wale recently visited the new house and was mobbed by some ecstatic fans while he inspected the compound

Videos of the new plush mansion and Shatta Wale's interaction with his fans have surfaced online

Dancehall stalwart Shatta Wale, known in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, has added a new house to the properties he owns in Accra.

Shatta Wale on social media a few days ago that he had acquired a new mansion in addition to what he owns.

While the Dancehall star did not give any details about the new house, videos have emerged showing the building.

Shatta Wale has acquired a new mansion Photo source: @ronnieiseverywhere_official

A video shared on Instagram page @ghanavybes shows Shatta Wale getting mobbed by some fans when he visited the house.

In the video, Shatta Wale was seen on the compound with a sizeable crowd at the entrance of the house. He brought out some wads of money and shared it among the fans.

In another video shared by Instagram blogger @ronnieiseverywhere_official, Shatta Wale was seen walking on the compound of the house. The house is what is usually referred to as a glass house.

According to the caption, Shatta Wale's new house is located in the South La area in Accra, which is just near Labadi Beach.

See the video below:

Fans react to Shatta Wale's video

The video has stirred many reactions from social media users. Check out some of the reactions as sighted by Legit.ng below.

ericamoah392 sad:

"The love is deep God will bless him always ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

futuregh99 said:

"But I thought they said he’s Brock ."

kadanpaul said:

"Did I hear Bhim Nation? Looks like they don’t know the difference. After all, they’re brothers."

konkonsa_247 said

"Someone who has bought A mention has given out 200 cedis say make 50 people go share "

