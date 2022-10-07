Mavin Record boss, Don Jazzy, is passing a strong message to all his friends as he shared a video with Johnny Drille and DJ BigN

The music executive talked about how people no longer reach out to their friends because of social media posts

He held the talks in the studio with Drille and BigN, and they debuted new music dedicated to friends and announced its release date

Nigerians have reacted differently to Don Jazzy lovely post about the importance of reaching out to friends

Veteran Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy, sat with one of his signees, Johnny Drille and DJ BigN, to talk about how friendship is declining these days.

Don Jazzy noted that he learnt the lesson when sending out invites for his mother's burial to friends, and he discovered that he hasn't been reaching out to many people.

Don Jazzy and Johnny Drille sing about friendship. Credit: @donjazzy

The Mavin boss noted that people are so distant from each other, but social media has made it look like they are close:

He decided to make a song dedicated to mending friendships titled How Are You My Friend, according to him:

"We don’t call enough anymore to check up on ourselves. GOD forbid the only time we get to do that is when something bad happens. We can do better."

Don Jazzy produced the song himself and announced its release date. He sprayed Johnny Drille money in the video but he picked up his cash himself.

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Don Jazzy's post

Social media users have reacted differently to Don Jazzy's post about appreciating friendship, most of them hailed him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

N6oflife:

"Facts… my condolences once more Jazzy. See you tomorrow."

Bitcoin_chief:

"I said this to my friend today. We see our friends post on social media and think they are ok forgetting some of us post not because we are ok but because out of sight is out of mind."

Pretttyboyxane:

"Johnny Drill should be an Afro RNB artiste."

Tarian_vibes:

"Songs with backstories, songs of substances."

Saggy___szn:

"We need more of this kinda music."

